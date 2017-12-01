Will Russell Simmons Really “Step Down” From His Businesses? [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
After two women came forward with sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons, he issued an apology and announced that he would be stepping down from the various companies he is running. But does “stepping down” really mean anything, or will he just be running it behind the scenes? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”
