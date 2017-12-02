How Marriage Affects Our Littlest Personal Decisions [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Big City told everyone at the “Ed Lover Show” that he decided to switch things up to cut his locs off. After Big City grew it out a little bit so there was hair left when he cut it, Ed Lover came in one day, shocked to find that Big City had actually gotten his locs re-twisted and is backing out on the plan to cut it.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

When Ed Lover asked him why, the answer was simple: holiday pictures with his wife’s family. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Yandy Smith On How Mendeecee’s Prison Sentence Has Made Their Marriage Stronger [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: How Long Should A Relationship Be Before Kids & Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige On Going Through Personal Drama In The Social Media Age [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]