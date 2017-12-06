Entertainment
Nas Allegedly Taking Ex-Wife Kelis To Court Over Visitation Rights With His Son

Nas reportedly wants the courts to intervene to win him more time with his son, Knight Jones.

Rapper Nas is reportedly fed up with his unofficial visitation arrangement with ex-wife and singer, KelisThe Blast reports.

In court documents obtained by the site, Nas has tried to “work cooperatively with Kelis over the years,” but Kelis only “allows him to exercise his custody with their son when she deems it convenient for her.”

The documents allege the visitation schedule is so sporadic that Kelis has refused “to set up time for [their] son and [Nas]  to spend time together,” for months at a time.

A preliminary plan reportedly put together by Nas and his legal team asks for the Queen’s lyricist to spend time with their son, Knight Jones, on the first, third and fifth weekend of every month.

He also asked that their son spend Mother’s Day with Kelis, Father’s Day with him, and they both get their son on their respective birthdays.

Knight is the pair’s only son. They divorced after 5 years of marriage in 2010.

