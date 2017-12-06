Rapper Nas is reportedly fed up with his unofficial visitation arrangement with ex-wife and singer, Kelis, The Blast reports.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
In court documents obtained by the site, Nas has tried to “work cooperatively with Kelis over the years,” but Kelis only “allows him to exercise his custody with their son when she deems it convenient for her.”
The documents allege the visitation schedule is so sporadic that Kelis has refused “to set up time for [their] son and [Nas] to spend time together,” for months at a time.
A preliminary plan reportedly put together by Nas and his legal team asks for the Queen’s lyricist to spend time with their son, Knight Jones, on the first, third and fifth weekend of every month.
He also asked that their son spend Mother’s Day with Kelis, Father’s Day with him, and they both get their son on their respective birthdays.
Knight is the pair’s only son. They divorced after 5 years of marriage in 2010.
The Latest:
- Nas Allegedly Taking Ex-Wife Kelis To Court Over Visitation Rights With His Son
- Listen To Billy Bush’s Clapback To Trump Over Access Hollywood Tapes [EXCLUSIVE]
- Why Is Judge Genece Brinkley Still Presiding Over Meek Mill’s Case? [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Karrueche Tran Got Candid With Surprising Details About Sexuality [EXCLUSIVE]
43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones
43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones
1. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 1 of 18
2. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 2 of 18
3. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 3 of 18
4. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 4 of 18
5. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 5 of 18
6. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 6 of 18
7. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:PR 7 of 18
8. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Courtesy 9 of 18
10. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 10 of 18
11. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 11 of 18
12. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 12 of 18
13. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 13 of 18
14. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 14 of 18
15. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir Jones15 of 18
16. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 16 of 18
17. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 17 of 18
18. 43 & Fine! Happy Birthday To One Of The Greatest, Nasir JonesSource:Instagram 18 of 18
SOURCE: THE BLAST
RELATED LINKS
Nas Brings His Queen Back To Queens
Nas Celebrates 44th Birthday With Nicki Minaj On His Arm
Did Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy Paper Magazine Cover Break The Internet?