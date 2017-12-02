Gerald Kelly’s Amazing Impersonation of Funkmaster Flex Reporting On Matt Lauer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Comedian Gerald Kelly was hanging out with the “Ed Lover Show!” They chatted about his 2003 film, “Death Of A Dynasty,” which predicted the break up of Roc-a-fella before it actually went down. He talks about the character he played, “Bigs,” the silent partner, and how Kevin Hart‘s character talked for him in the movie. He also explains how he landed the role of Funkmaster Flex in the movie after Dame Dash saw him do an impersonation.
Gerald was always was able to imitate voices, he explains, but crafted a Flex impersonation in order to stand out from other comedians who were also doing imitations. Then, Gerald does a hilarious impersonation of Funkmaster Flex reporting on Matt Lauer, with the required bomb sound affects included, of course. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Why Funkmaster Flex Was Right About Tupac Shooting Himself [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Matt Lauer’s Formal Statement Of Apology Isn’t Going To Cut It [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: 5 People Who Will Not Be Getting Matt Lauer’s Job On “Today Show” [EXCLUSIVE]
Celebrities from New York
50 photos Launch gallery
1. Jennifer Lopez
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
1 of 50
2. Mos Def
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
2 of 50
3. Marlon Wayans
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
3 of 50
4. Essence Atkins
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
4 of 50
5. Alicia Keys
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
5 of 50
6. Diahann Carroll
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
6 of 50
7. Keenen Ivory Wayans
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
7 of 50
8. Alfonso Ribeiro
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
8 of 50
9. Mekhi Phifer
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
9 of 50
10. Gabourey Sidibe
10 of 50
11. D.B. Woodside
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
11 of 50
12. Kim Coles
Source:Imeh Akpanudosen WireImage/Getty Images
12 of 50
13. Gina Torres
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
13 of 50
14. Billy Dee Williams
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
14 of 50
15. Sean Combs
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
15 of 50
16. Tom Cruise
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
16 of 50
17. Jay-Z
17 of 50
18. Angela Bassett
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
18 of 50
19. Kim Wayans
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
19 of 50
20. Denzel Washington
20 of 50
21. Leon
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
21 of 50
22. Sanaa Lathan
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
22 of 50
23. Cicely Tyson
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
23 of 50
24. Cuba Gooding Jr.
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
24 of 50
25. Whoopi Goldberg
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
25 of 50
26. Eddie Murphy
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
26 of 50
27. 50 Cent
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
27 of 50
28. Foxy Brown
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
28 of 50
29. Kerry Washington
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
29 of 50
30. Vin Diesel
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
30 of 50
31. Michael Jordan
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
31 of 50
32. Ving Rhames
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
32 of 50
33. Khalil Kain
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
33 of 50
34. Kim Fields
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
34 of 50
35. Terrence Jenkins
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
35 of 50
36. Tracy Morgan
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
36 of 50
37. Ja Rule
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
37 of 50
38. Flex Alexander
Source:(Photo;PRPhoto)
38 of 50
39. Tupac Shakur
39 of 50
40. Donald Fasion
40 of 50
41. Robert De Niro
41 of 50
42. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
42 of 50
43. Stephon Marbury
43 of 50
44. Madonna
44 of 50
45. Marc Anthony
45 of 50
46. A$AP Rocky
46 of 50
47. Lenny Kravitz
47 of 50
48. Vanessa Williams
48 of 50
49. Rosario Dawson
49 of 50
50. Corbin Bleu
50 of 50