Gerald Kelly’s Amazing Impersonation of Funkmaster Flex Reporting On Matt Lauer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Gerald Kelly was hanging out with the “Ed Lover Show!” They chatted about his 2003 film, “Death Of A Dynasty,” which predicted the break up of Roc-a-fella before it actually went down. He talks about the character he played, “Bigs,” the silent partner, and how Kevin Hart‘s character talked for him in the movie. He also explains how he landed the role of Funkmaster Flex in the movie after Dame Dash saw him do an impersonation.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Gerald was always was able to imitate voices, he explains, but crafted a Flex impersonation in order to stand out from other comedians who were also doing imitations. Then, Gerald does a hilarious impersonation of Funkmaster Flex reporting on Matt Lauer, with the required bomb sound affects included, of course. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Funkmaster Flex Was Right About Tupac Shooting Himself [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Matt Lauer’s Formal Statement Of Apology Isn’t Going To Cut It [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: 5 People Who Will Not Be Getting Matt Lauer’s Job On “Today Show” [EXCLUSIVE]