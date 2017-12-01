The Real Reason Cam’ron And Juju Broke Up [VIDEO]

Relationships are sometimes hard to maintain and in a recent interview Cam’ron got real about why him and Juju broke up. According to VH1, the couple dated for over a decade and fans were sad when they ended things. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the couples breakup, but Cam’ron revealed it had nothing to do with infidelity.

Cam’ron said, “Basically it was just kind of mutual. For me it just wasn’t fun anymore.” The couple met in 2002 and years later things got serious between the two. After all that time though the couple decided not to be with each other.

Cam’ron said, “ Yo, you gotta be my best friend still because that’s what I’m in it for. I always told myself you [have to] be my best friend and that was my best friend for years but it just stopped being fun and I think she felt that way too.” Although the two aren’t together anymore he supports her going on “Love & Hip Hop.” He also mentioned that whoever ends up with Juju is going to be a lucky man. We hope each of them find love again.

