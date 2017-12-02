RZA Suing Dog Walking Company

Looks like a Brooklyn dog walking company will have to face Wu-Tang Clan member RZA in court. According to OkayPlayer, the company took some of the name of the famous group. RZA since finding out there name is Woof-Tang Clan has filed a trademark opposition suit.

He claims there name is similar to the group name and in “sight, sound and commercial impression.” RZA also claims that the name of the company causes confusion and some might believe that they are in some way connected. Marty Cuatchon, the owner of Woof-Tang Clan filed a trademark application in June, but court papers state she was in violation.

Cuatchon knows about the lawsuit and didn’t want to comment about it. The owner also said, “I am a fan. We walk dogs. I thought it was a good idea.” There is no word yet on when the court date is, but we will keep you posted on what will happen with Woof-Tang Clan.

