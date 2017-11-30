Why Matt Lauer’s Formal Statement Of Apology Isn’t Going To Cut It [EXCLUSIVE]

Matt Lauer‘s 20-yea run at “The Today Show” is officially over after he was terminated over a report of sexual harassment filed against him. Not only did the one complaint (which reportedly came with substantial and inarguable evidence) come to light, though. Several news outlets had been working on stories about sexual harassment claims against him over the last few years.
Matt released a formal statement of apology, but he certainly will fall harder than the statement can recover. Jah reminds us of all the intense grilling he has done in interview over the years, all while he was carrying on some of the very behavior he has reprimanded. It’s hard to believe a white man’s career is ever real over, but it seems like it. So what could possibly bounce him back? Click on the audio player to hear more of this discussion, in this clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 16
2. Rosey Grier2 of 16
3. Ceelo Green3 of 16
4. Mike Tyson4 of 16
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 16
6. Britney Spears6 of 16
7. Sean Kingston7 of 16
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 16
9. Al Gore9 of 16
10. Harvey Weinstein10 of 16
11. Bill Cosby11 of 16
12. John Travolta12 of 16
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 16
14. R. Kelly14 of 16
15. Russell Simmons15 of 16
16. Kevin Spacey16 of 16