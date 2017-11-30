Why Matt Lauer’s Formal Statement Of Apology Isn’t Going To Cut It [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Matt Lauer‘s 20-yea run at “The Today Show” is officially over after he was terminated over a report of sexual harassment filed against him. Not only did the one complaint (which reportedly came with substantial and inarguable evidence) come to light, though. Several news outlets had been working on stories about sexual harassment claims against him over the last few years.

Matt released a formal statement of apology, but he certainly will fall harder than the statement can recover. Jah reminds us of all the intense grilling he has done in interview over the years, all while he was carrying on some of the very behavior he has reprimanded. It’s hard to believe a white man’s career is ever real over, but it seems like it. So what could possibly bounce him back? Click on the audio player to hear more of this discussion, in this clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

