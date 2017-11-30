How Katie Couric Told Us About Matt Lauer Back In 2012 [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

As Hollywood continues to gut itself of the sexual predators it has enabled for decades, videos from yesteryear resurface that support the claims of the victims who are coming forward. With Harvey Weinstein, comedic material about him surfaced from episodes of late night TV, stand-up sets and award shows of the past.

Similarly, with our latest bust, Matt Lauer, video surfaced of a 2012 segment between Katie Couric and Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” during which Katie revealed that Matt has some annoying tendencies. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jah‘s Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

