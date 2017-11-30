Why David Otunga & Jennifer Hudson’s Custody Battle Isn’t Over [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jennifer Hudson and her ex-fiance of ten years David Otunga are currently involved of a custody battle over their 8-year-old son. After reports of what seems like an intense court battle, and an order of protective custody filed (and then dropped) by Jennifer against David, the news broke that David was actually awarded full custody.

But, according to JHud, that’s not all she wrote. JHud Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jah and Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

