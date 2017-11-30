Continue reading Why NY Giants Fans Are Calling For Some Important People To Get Fired [EXCLUSIVE]

#TakeTheKnee: Admire These Powerful Images From Sunday’s NFL Player Protests

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.