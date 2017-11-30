Why NY Giants Fans Are Calling For Some Important People To Get Fired [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
L.A. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is joining a chorus of NFL fans blasting the Giants for how they are handling the situation around quarterback Eli Manning. Not only that, but NY Giants fans are demanding some action be taken. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”
