Why NY Giants Fans Are Calling For Some Important People To Get Fired [EXCLUSIVE]

L.A. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is joining a chorus of NFL fans blasting the Giants for how they are handling the situation around quarterback Eli Manning. Not only that, but NY Giants fans are demanding some action be taken. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Source: Michael Zagaris / Getty On Sunday (September 24), dozens of NFL players had the courage to protest President Trump’s ignorant and racially tinged comments that anyone that follows in Colin Kaepernick’s footsteps and takes a knee, is a “son of bitch.” And #TakeTheKnee is exactly what they did on the sidelines not just around the country, but in London too. By doing so, they send #45 and his supporters the strong message that they will not just tap dance for fans and “shut up and play.” Take a look at the powerful images of this inspiring act of solidarity.

