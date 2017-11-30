5 People Who Will Not Be Getting Matt Lauer’s Job On “Today Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With Matt Lauer forced to make an exit for his 20-year-long gig at “The Today Show” this week, there’s now a slot open for someone else to land a come-up. But make no mistake, that vacant spot is reserved only for a certain kind of celebrity; The Today Show isn’t going to allow just anybody to replace a major face of the brand.

The morning show crew takes a look at some of the folks who definitely won’t be replacing Matt Lauer on “The Today Show.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

