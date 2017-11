Jermaine Dupri & Janet Jackson Have Been Reconnecting During Her Tour

Jermaine Dupri and Janet Jackson split in 2009 after being together for seven years, but it looks like things are changing. Since Jackson split from Wissam Al Mana reports have come out that they have been speaking more. According to E! News, before she went on her tour some say they were “consistently in contact.”

Even though Jackson has her son, Eissa Al Mana, that isn’t stopping her love life. Fans were pretty happy when Dupri and Jackson were together and if they are working on reconnecting it would be amazing to see. What do you think of them getting back together?

