Dipset Is Coming Back With A Reunion Album & Documentary [VIDEO]

Dipset fans get ready, it looks like the group is not only back together, but will release a reunion album and documentary. Even though there has been some tension between Cam’ron and Jim Jones they are ready for new success. They also connected for a new song titled “Once Upon A Time.”

Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey went on MTV’s TRL to talk to speak about their next project. According to HipHopDX, Jones said, “We working on a Dipset docu-EP right now. So, it will be very dope — slash movie, slash seven songs.” Santana wants fans to get excited about what they will hear soon and all the collaborations they will do.

Jones also said about getting back together, “It’s been a void in the music industry that hasn’t been, know what I mean, captured in a long time. And we represent a lot of things, from politics to hood savvy to dope boy fly to staying fresh every day. The climate of the music and things like that, I love it. I love going to clubs and getting lit and everything, but it’s a different type of music that you need when you hustling and that’s what we always represented.” Are you excited about Dipset’s new album?

