How The Giants Disrespected Eli Manning [EXCLUSIVE]

The Giants benched Eli Manning, who has served the team loyally for 14 years. They also decided to make Geno Smith the starter, which has added fuel to a fire of confusion and anger from fans. It’s a big sign that something’s not right, and that something is clearly beyond the field. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

