Why Q-Tip Is Right To Be Mad About Grammy Nominations [EXCLUSIVE]

The 2018 Grammy Nominations have been released, with Jay-Z leading, following SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Cardi B and many more. These Grammy nominations received a lot of positive feedback, especially since, for the first time in almost two decades, some major categories were without even one white male nominee.

Still, that doesn’t erase the major mistake the Grammys have made by not acknowledging a legendary last album from A tribe Called Quest. And when Q-Tip breaks it down, it becomes all the more apparent how disrespectful it was. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

