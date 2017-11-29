Why Sexual Assault Allegations Against Matt Lauer Must Be Real [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

NBC made the decision to fire Matt Lauer for inappropriate sexual behavior after receiving a detailed complaint about him on Monday evening. An investigation took place on Tuesday, and the decision to fire him was made Tuesday evening. For NBC to fire Lauer, who has been with “Today” for 20 years, they must have had some substantial evidence. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

