Why Did Anybody Ask Ricky Williams About Colin Kaepernick? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Former running back Ricky Williams shared his two cents about Colin Kaepernick‘s major snuff by the NFL, and what the new activist-athlete should do next. He also decided to share a “joke” about it that we’re not sure anybody really finds funny. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Takes Action Against The NFL [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Fans Showed Their Seriousness About Supporting Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Tom Brady Revealed His Support For Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]