Breaking Down Hip-Hop’s Shifts & Why Today’s Rap Shouldn’t Be Vilified [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Today’s Hip-Hop scene is much different than that of our parents. So it might be tempting to take a look at what’s happening with today’s rappers and talk down about it, holding them to the standards of an entire different generation of hip-hop makers. So, Ed Lover and Bossip’s Jah decided to deliver a message to the “old heads” out here how might be incensed over the current state of hip-hop and its most popular artists.

Ed breaks down some of the shifts of hip-hop’s past, that similarly angered trailblazers watching the future take over. He talks about RUN DMC, and how their signature style shook things up when they arrived, and similarly how Biggie‘s entrance affected things. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

