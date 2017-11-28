Was Ray Allen Catfished By A Man? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On Monday Night Football, the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans, which many were surprised by. The Rockets beat the Nets and the Cavaliers beat the 76ers. Former NBA player, Ray Allen is now making headlines after an alleged male catfisher mentioned that Allen threatened to kill him.

Allegedly they have been talking for quite some time and Allen has a gag order over him. The alleged catfisher is trying to get a restraining order against him. Ed Lover finds this story to be very fishy and can’t wait to see what happens.

