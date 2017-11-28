Does Chris Brown Have A New Girl? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

During Breaking Bossip the team talked about Chris Brown. On Instagram he has been showing off a new girl that he is “working” with named Agnez Mo. She is very popular and sings, Brown is allegedly helping her with her music career, but from the looks of it there is more to this story.

The team mentioned that Chris Brown is always getting women and they are kind of all built the same or look similar. They also spoke about the Soul Train Awards where SWV took home the Lady of Soul Honor. The group has never won anything and it was great to see them win.

