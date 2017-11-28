Timbaland Admits To Abusing Oxycontin And Almost Dying From Overdose [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

First it was Swizz Beatz now LL Cool J celebrates graduating from Harvard Business School. The rapper mentioned that it was an experience he will never forget. Another story they spoke about was Timbaland abusing drugs for several years.

Up until 3 years ago producer Timbaland was addicted to oxycontin. He even recalls almost overdosing. He overcame it and is looking forward to his future of producing more albums and working with some of his favorite people such as Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliot.

