Why Chris Tucker Didn’t Agree To Be In Other “Friday” Movies [EXCLUSIVE]

The comedy/drama film “Friday” came out in 1995. Since then several other “Friday” movies have been made, but without Chris Tucker. During one of his standup Tucker told fans the reason he stopped doing the film and he said it was because he didn’t get paid enough by Ice Cube.

He said, “Cube got mad when I wouldn’t do part 2, you can’t pay me in CD’s and weed.” Allegedly Tucker will be returning to this last part and fans are pretty excited. Are you going to go see “Friday” the last installment?

