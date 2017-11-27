Why Meghan Markle Coming Into The Royal Family Is Such A Big Deal [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It was announced recently that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would wed next year. Ed Lover is totally confused as to why this is such a big deal and why people are still paying people that do nothing for where they live. Monie Love had to explain to Ed Lover about the different relationships and how Markle coming into the royal family is a big deal.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Then they began talking about Princess Diana and how she was known for being “The People’s Princess.” She helped and visited people with HIV/AIDS, she helped the homeless and was a different person. Monie also said she married into the royalty and didn’t have royal blood as they would say. We wish Meghan Markle all the happiness with Prince Harry.

RELATED: Why Did Keyshia Ka’oir Leave Her Sister Out Of Her Wedding Day? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: #TheManeEvent: All The Extravagant Photos From The Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Wedding [PHOTOS]

RELATED: See The Romantic Pics From MC Lyte’s Destination Wedding