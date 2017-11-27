Michael Vick’s Wife Gives Birth To Their Third Child [PHOTO]

Michael Vick is having a pretty good year. The former NFL player became a NFL Analyst for Fox Sports and just welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Kijafa Vick. According to Essence, this is their third child together and Vick has another son from a different woman.
On Instagram, his wife posted a picture of Vick holding his newborn and captioned it, “Christmas came early for us this year.” While on “Baller Wives” the couple announced that they would be having another baby and they were pretty excited about it. Congratulations Mike Vick!
