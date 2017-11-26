Melanie Fiona On Fears About Her Career During Her First Pregnancy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Melanie Fiona chatted with Monie Love about the challenges of first-time motherhood, and being a mother in the music industry. She reminisces about the early days of motherhood, and the struggle not to lose herself or be too fearful. She talks about being immediately ruled out as if her career was done as soon as she got pregnant. Melanie recalls how her manager advised her about her career and taking time off to be with her child during his first year.

Melanie talks about confronting the fear of losing your career as a woman artist when you’re pregnant or thinking of having kids. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

