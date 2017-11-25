Interviews
Miss Robbie Reveals News About Her New Christmas Song [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Miss Robbie Montgomery and Lil Charles of OWN Tv’s “Sweetie Pie’s” came to the “Ed Lover Show.” They talk about the return of the fifth season of “Sweetie Pie’s” on Saturday, November 25th at 9pm on OWN.  Plus, Miss Robbie talks a bit about her singing career, and the new Christmas song she wrote and produced, which is out and available to listen to now!  Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

