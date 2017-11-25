Miss Robbie Reveals News About Her New Christmas Song [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Miss Robbie Montgomery and Lil Charles of OWN Tv’s “Sweetie Pie’s” came to the “Ed Lover Show.” They talk about the return of the fifth season of “Sweetie Pie’s” on Saturday, November 25th at 9pm on OWN. Plus, Miss Robbie talks a bit about her singing career, and the new Christmas song she wrote and produced, which is out and available to listen to now! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Lil Charles Talks About Sweetie Pie’s Hurricane Relief Efforts In Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Miss Robbie And Lil Charles On Why Pear Cobbler Is Much Better Than Peach [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Miss Robbie: “Singing Is My First Love & Chicken Is My Second” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs
15 photos Launch gallery
1. 15. TLC’s “Sleigh Ride”
1 of 15
2. 14. BeBe and CeCe Winans’ “The First Noel”
2 of 15
3. 13. The O’Jays’ “Christmas Just Ain’t Christmas Without the One You Love”
3 of 15
4. 12. The Emotions’ “What Do The Lonely Do at Christmas”
4 of 15
5. 11. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas”
5 of 15
6. 10. Boyz II Men’s “Let it Snow” featuring Brian McKnight
6 of 15
7. 9. Jackson 5’s “Someday at Christmas”
7 of 15
8. 8. Luther Vandross’ “Every Year, Every Christmas”
8 of 15
9. 7. Eartha-Kitt’s “Santa Baby”
9 of 15
10. 6. Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas”
10 of 15
11. 5. Nat King Cole’s “This Christmas Song”
11 of 15
12. 4. Otis Redding’s “Merry Christmas Baby”
12 of 15
13. 3. James Brown’s “Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto”
13 of 15
14. 2. The Temptations’ “Silent Night”
14 of 15
15. 1. Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas”
15 of 15