Melanie Fiona On Being Told That “It Kills Me” Would Never Do Well [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Melanie Fiona talks about her songwriting process, and learning about the importance of collaboration. She also discusses working with popular songwriter Andrea Martin on “It Kills Me,” and how much that taught her. Melanie recalls when a song she wrote got placed on Rihanna’s second album, and getting used to giving a song she wrote for herself to someone else. She talks about first hearing “It Kills Me,” and feeling like she needed to sing that song.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Melanie talks about going to meetings for record deals after she recorded “It Kills Me,” and hearing people tell her that the song would never be big enough (it ended up being #1 for 9 weeks) because she “sings too well.” She also talks about the importance of being vulnerable, and how she realized, while performing at Spelman, that singing is about “more than just me.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Melanie Fiona On The Pressure To Sing Less In Her Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Melanie Fiona Reflects On Her Early Days In A Collective She Formed With Drake [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: 112 On Figuring Out Where They Fit Into Music After 12 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]