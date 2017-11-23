Miss Robbie And Lil Charles On Why Pear Cobbler Is Much Better Than Peach [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Miss Robbie Montgomery and Lil Charles of the OWN TV show, “Sweetie Pie’s” visited Monie Love! Miss Robbie talks about going into season five of Sweetie Pie’s, and why it feels more like season ten. They also talk about how relatable and authentic the show is for viewers, and the NAACP Image Award nominations they havre received.

Miss Robbie tough seeing Lil Charles move from Houston to L.A. in order to open the business, but giving him space as an independent young man. Miss Robbie talks about constantly inventing knew recipes, and she & Lil Charles explain why they prefer pear cobbler over peach every time. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

