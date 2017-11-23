Melanie Fiona Reflects On Her Early Days In A Collective She Formed With Drake [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Melanie Fiona came through to the “Ed Lover Show” and hung out with Monie Love! She talked about her humble beginnings in Toronto, her attempt to be in a girl group in her teen years, and starting out perfecting her skills in a collective she started with Drake. She talks about how, despite the fact that they were collaborating and performing together in Toronto, they all also had their individual pursuits- like acting and Degrassi for Drake.

Melanie reflects on that time, and how much they learned from it. She also talks about how she and Drake talk about it now, looking at how far they have come from those days. Melanie explains why she enjoyed being around people who weren’t solely pursuing music. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

