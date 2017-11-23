Diddy Has A Good Reason Why He Wants To Purchase The NFL

Every week players from different NFL teams continue to kneel or sit during the national anthem. Weeks ago Diddy spoke out about trying to buy it and many were pretty excited about it. According to Essence, Diddy always dreamed of owning the team.
I did have a dream to own a nfl lteam but after this post my DREAM IS TO OWN OUR OWN LEAGUE. WHERE YOU CAN BE YOURSELF. Have a retirement plan. Have the freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!!!!! New dream alert!!!!! Sell me the NFL NOW!!!! #fuckthat #takedat AND FOR THE RECORD IM NOT EVEN MAD. ITS OUR FAULT FOR NOT HAVING THE COURAGE OUR ANCESTORS HAD!!!!! Maaaaaaan!!!! #TAKEDAT AGAIN
If Diddy owned the NFL he would let players kneel or do whatever they wanted during the national anthem. There has been no word if this is really in the works, but for now the hip-hop mogul is still making great business moves.
