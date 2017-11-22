Lil Charles Talks About Sweetie Pie’s Hurricane Relief Efforts In Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Miss Robbie Montgomery and Lil Charles from Sweetie Pie’s on OWN chatted with Monie Love! They laugh about all the serious conversations Miss Robbie has to have with Lil Charles all the time. Lil Charles shares an update about the restaurant in Houston, and how it fared through the intense hurricane that hit the city and caused a lot of damage. Lil Charles also talked about Tim & himself going out to the shelters and different neighborhoods to help with immediate needs in the devastating aftermaths of the storm.

Lil Charles and Miss Robbie also share some hints about the upcoming season of Sweetie Pie’s and everything viewers will see the family deal with. She and Lil Charles talked about Charles’ relocating to Houston from L.A., Miss Robbie’s new restaurant- and even a possible date that Miss Robbie went on! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

