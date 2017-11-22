The Difference Between Stuffing And Dressing: “They’re First Cousins” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Butch and Telly Anthony of the successful “This Is It BBQ & Seafood” restaurants were talking all things food with Monie Love! After a whole bunch of Turkey talk, they weighed in with expert opinions on question that has been causing debate for forever: what’s the difference between stuffing and dressing?

The debate usual centers around the ingredients of both popular side dishes, and whether they’re prepared for inside the bird or not. But no matter which way you look at it, Butch says, “they’re first cousins.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

