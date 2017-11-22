Melanie Fiona On The Pressure To Sing Less In Her Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Melanie Fiona sat down to chat with Monie Love on the “Ed Lover Show.” Monie and Melanie reminisce about the start of their bond, and their love for Toronto. Melanie talks about “joining the motherhood club,” and the fact that news about her pregnancy was a shock. She explains that, while she never really stopped doing music, now that her son is a year and half, she’s back in full swing. She talks about her new album, which she made in L.A. with Dre Harris, who has worked with Jill Scott, Floetry, Michael Jackson.

Melanie talks about making music as a full-blown singer at a time when a “sing-songy” kind of rap is running the air waves. She explains why she won’t succumb to any pressure to sound like that, and the importance of an artist’s personal evolution. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

