Cassidy Arrested In Jersey City

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
We haven’t heard much from rapper
in quite some time, but now he’s making headlines. Cassidy reports that the rapper was inside of a van outside his house when cops came and arrested him. Police mention that the arrest is not just about TMZ . marijuana
Officers smelled a strong scent of marijuana and saw a joint on the dashboard. In the car they also found a joint, a bag of weed as well as a grinder. The rapper was booked for not only possession of the drug, but also drug paraphernalia. He also has an outstanding warrant so now he has two court dates to appear at.
Celebrity Jailbirds
32 photos Launch gallery
1. Remy Ma
1 of 32
2. Bobby Shmurda
Source:Bobby Shmurda Instagram
2 of 32
3. Apollo Nida was just sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud.
3 of 32
4. Darren Sharper is currently on trial for rape in several states.
4 of 32
5. Justin Bieber has had some trouble with the law in the past for marijuana possession, drag racing and a number of other crimes.
5 of 32
6. Ja Rule spent two years in prison for gun possession and tax evasion.
6 of 32
7. Joseline Hernandez has spent some time in jail for prostitution prior to her Love & Hip Hop fame.
7 of 32
8. Nene Leakes was charged with shoplifting in her early 20’s.
8 of 32
9. Chris Brown is currently in jail for violating his probation.
9 of 32
10. Lindsay Lohan
10 of 32
11. Wesley Snipes was convicted and spent some time in the big house.
11 of 32
12. Ron Isley spent time in jail for tax evasion.
12 of 32
13. Foxy Brown’s numerous probation violations landed her in the slammer for a year (76 days in solitary confinement).(AP)
13 of 32
14. A drunk Shia Labeouf was arrested for trespassing at a Walgreens. The store was closing and he refused to leave. (AP)
14 of 32
15. OJ Simpson
15 of 32
16. 50 Cent was arrested on drug charges and spent 6 months in an incarceration boot camp and earned his GED while there. AP
16 of 32
17. Lil’ Wayne served a year at Rikers for illegal gun possession & performed suicide watch with at-risk inmates. (AP)
17 of 32
18. Ozzy Osbourne was arrested for peeing on the Alamo in San Antonio. He bragged about it & got a 20 yr. ban from the city. AP
18 of 32
19. T.I. spent 11 months (the last time) in jail for probation violation. He is on the straight and narrow again. (AP)
19 of 32
20. Martha Stewart was found guilty of insider trading and spent 5 months in federal prison & 2 years of supervised release. AP
20 of 32
21. Gucci Mane has been in jail several times; drug possession, assault and probation violations. (AP)
21 of 32
22. Nicole Richie only spent 82 minutes of her four-day sentence in jail for a DUI due to overcrowding in the system. (AP)
22 of 32
23. Boy George got 15 months for chaining a male escort to a wall (without his consent) in his flat during a photo session.
23 of 32
24. Lil’ Kim was at the very peak of her career when she was charged with conspiracy and perjury charges. She got 1 year & 1 day.
24 of 32
25. Michelle Rodriguez has been in & out of jail four times: DUI, hit & run, probation violations, driving without a license.
25 of 32
26. Kiefer Sutherland was charged with misdemeanor drunk driving in Los Angeles and spent 48 days in jail. (AP)
26 of 32
27. Robert Downey Jr. spent 4 months in a LA jail and a year in prison for drugs and probation violations. He is doing well now.
27 of 32
28. A hairdresser cashed an unauthorized check and Mystikal gave her a choice; jail or sex (not legal) and he got six years. (AP)
28 of 32
29. Christian Slater was sentenced to three months in jail for assaulting his girlfriend & the man who tried to help her.
29 of 32
30. Actor & comedian Tim Allen spent over two years in prison for cocaine possession (before he found fame). (AP)
30 of 32
31. A drunk Edward Furlong was arrested for “freeing” a tank of lobsters in a Kentucky grocery store. (AP)
31 of 32
32. Michael Vick spent 21 months in jail for financing a dog fighting business. He is out and doing well. Go Mike! (AP)
32 of 32