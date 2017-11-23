Cassidy Arrested In Jersey City

We haven’t heard much from rapper Cassidy in quite some time, but now he’s making headlines. TMZ reports that the rapper was inside of a van outside his house when cops came and arrested him. Police mention that the arrest is not just about marijuana.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Officers smelled a strong scent of marijuana and saw a joint on the dashboard. In the car they also found a joint, a bag of weed as well as a grinder. The rapper was booked for not only possession of the drug, but also drug paraphernalia. He also has an outstanding warrant so now he has two court dates to appear at.

RELATED: Party In the USA: Every Place You Can Legally Smoke Weed In America

RELATED: Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K From Him

RELATED: Rich Homie Quan Arrested For Felony Drug Possession