Is Jennifer Hudson Making A Mistake By Leaving Her Fiance? [VIDEO]

Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé, David Otunga, have split after ten years together. The two have an 8-year-old son together, and are now reportedly involved in a bitter custody battle over him. Although Jennifer is allegedly denying it, reports have surfaced that she’s found a new man.

According to Gary With Da Tea, her new boo is a total downgrade compared to her fiancé. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

