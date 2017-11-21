Is Halle Berry Exaggerating About Her Ex-Husband’s Racism? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Halle Berry is currently in court battling her ex and father of her child, Gabriel Aubry, over their daughter, Nahla. Halle claims that, not only did Gabriel once write her a letter calling her the n-word, but that Gabriel’s apparent racism extends to their child and how he would like her to appear.

Halle says that Gabriel has altered Nahla’s hair texture and color, and dressed her certain ways, to try and make her look less ethnic. Is she playing games or telling the truth? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jah in Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

