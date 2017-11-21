Why Didn’t People Like Christina Aguilera’s Whitney Houston Tribute? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Christina Aguilera was given the esteemed honor of singing a Whitney Houston medley in a tribute to the late icon at this year’s AMAs. Christina, who is and has always been one of music’s most powerful singers, gave her all in the performance, but it still wasn’t enough for most viewers, who immediately took to social media to trash the performance.

While Christina’s performance wasn’t without it’s share of sour notes, does she really deserve to be roasted as much as she has been ever since? Click on the audio player to hear more from Jah in the exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

