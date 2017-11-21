Lose One: Swizz Beatz Vs. Just Blaze [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fans were forced to choose between Swizz Beatz and Just Blaze on this Lose One Wednesday. Both of them insanely talented producers and visionaries with some hits under their belt. As they debated the merits of the two hit-makers, people also called up to weigh-in on the ever-raging debate about the difference between Thanksgiving stuffing and dressing.

Except for one caller, who hilariously just wanted to holler at Monie Love. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Part II:

Part III:

