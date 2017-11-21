Tips On Making Your Best Stress-Free Thanksgiving Turkey [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every year on Thanksgiving, folks gear up to prepare an royal feast for their friends and families. It’s not uncommon to feel a whole heap of pressure on your shoulders if you’re the one responsible for drumming everything up- especially the turkey. Well, with Butch and Telly Anthony from “This Is It BBQ & Seafood” in the room, they’ve got the best advice for taking the time to cook your turkey with love, not stress.

They also share their opinions about fried verses baked turkey, and how to get your gravy just right, especially when you’re frying the turkey. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

