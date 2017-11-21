Snoop Dogg Speaks Out About Trump’s Comments About Marshawn Lynch

NFL players continue to sit and kneel for the national anthem and people are still not agreeing with what certain players are doing. In a video posted on World Star Hip Hop, rapper Snoop Dogg went off after Trump released tweets about how Marshawn Lynch should be suspended for the rest of the season.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2017

Trump in his tweet said, “Marshawn Lynch of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders stands for the Mexican Anthem and sits down to boos for our National Anthem. Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.” That’s when Snoop began to go off in the video.

The rapper mentioned that Lynch isn’t being disrespectful and believes Trump shouldn’t of said anything. He then said, “F*** Donald trump b****.” He then spoke into the camera saying, “America you should be ashamed to call this piece of s*** your president, he ain’t mine.” Snoop along with several other celebrities have spoke out against Trump in the past and it looks like it will continue.

RELATED: How Snoop Dogg Rocked The Hip-Hop World In 1993 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lose One: Slick Rick Vs. Snoop Dogg [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Lose One: Snoop Dogg Vs. Busta Rhymes [EXCLUSIVE]