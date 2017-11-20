Back In The Day This Week
The Competitive Reason That Dr. Dre Dropped " The Chronic 2001″ [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1999, Dr. Dre dropped his second studio album, “The Chronic 2001.” It turns out, he actually dropped it because Suge Knight was trying to drop a “Chronic” of his own, but Dr. Dre wasn’t having it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

The Competitive Reason That Dr. Dre Dropped " The Chronic 2001″ [EXCLUSIVE]

