Russell Simmons Is The Latest Accused of Sexual Assault [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Hollywood is now being ransacked of its most vile predators by their victims, who have become coming out with their stories in droves after the takedown of Harvey Weinstein. Filmmaker Brett Ratner has already been accused of sexual assault, but a recent accusation against Russell Simmons reignites a fire under his name. A woman who was an aspiring model says Russell Simmons forced himself on her when she was just 17 years old.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Russell denies that anything they were involved in was non-consensual. But why was Russell Simmons even engaged in such a manner with a young woman half his age? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Russell Simmons Is Selling The Rush Card [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Sexual Assault Victims Stay Silent Even After “Making It” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Hollywood Is Rallying Around Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Victims [EXCLUSIVE]