JuJu Calls It Quits With Cam’ron

After 10 years and a lot of drama, JuJu and Cam’ron split. The couple was known for their relationship on Love & Hip Hop: New York, but now fans will have to watch for other reasons. According to B.E.T., it seems as though she got tired of certain things and decided to end their relationship.

Oop!! Looks like there is trouble in paradise for #CamRon and #JuJu…the alleged other woman posts screenshots of her and JuJu going back and forth in her comments 👀 (SWIPE) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

On an Instagram post, JuJu wrote on Cam’ron’s alleged side chicks post, “What s**t you with Roxy. What you wanna do? You want this smoke cuz I’m with it .. you over there sucking Cam d**k too along with the Meth head?? Watch ya ducking [sic] mouth addressing my sister and ming ya f*****g business b***h.”

Roxy then in an Insta-story and posted a pic of her and Camron, she said, I “didn’t start it but imma finish it. You coming with me or you staying with juju.” After the drama ended a fan reached out and sympathized with her. JuJu commented back and said, “definitely not easy.. But God Prayer fixes everything.. even broken hearts.” We hope both can find love again.

