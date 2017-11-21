Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

JuJu Calls It Quits With Cam’ron

Ed Lover Show

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
106 & Park

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

After 10 years and a lot of drama, JuJu and Cam’ron split. The couple was known for their relationship on Love & Hip Hop: New York, but now fans will have to watch for other reasons. According to B.E.T., it seems as though she got tired of certain things and decided to end their relationship.

 

On an Instagram post, JuJu wrote on Cam’ron’s alleged side chicks post, “What s**t you with Roxy. What you wanna do? You want this smoke cuz I’m with it .. you over there sucking Cam d**k too along with the Meth head?? Watch ya ducking [sic] mouth addressing my sister and ming ya f*****g business b***h.”

 

Roxy then in an Insta-story and posted a pic of her and Camron, she said, I “didn’t start it but imma finish it. You coming with me or you staying with juju.” After the drama ended a fan reached out and sympathized with her. JuJu commented back and said, “definitely not easy.. But God Prayer fixes everything.. even broken hearts.” We hope both can find love again.

RELATED: Lose One: 50 Cent Vs. Cam’ron [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Do People Believe In Cardi B & Offset’s Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Terrence J On Defending His Relationship With Jasmine Sanders

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

16 photos Launch gallery

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Continue reading JuJu Calls It Quits With Cam’ron

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs

Celebs get married, and then sadly, divorced. Here’s a gallery of some folks you might not even remember were married!

Cam'ron , juju

Videos
The Show