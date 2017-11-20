Behind The Hip-Hop: Phife Dawg [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Often, when our favorite artists get popular, their come-up gets obscured behind their explosion onto the scene. But the truth is, your favorite artist was hustling long before their “overnight success.” In The “Ed Lover Show‘s “Behind The Hip Hop” segment, you get a close look into the hustle of hip hop’s hottest artists and how they worked to make a name for themselves.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Click on the audio player above to hear about Phife Dawg, and his upbringing in Queens, NY, to his joining of “A Tribe Called Quest,” their first demo & record deal, and more. Find out how Phife Dawg made hip hop history in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

RELATED: Behind The Hip-Hop: Doug E. Fresh [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Behind The Hip-Hop: Russell Simmons [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Monie Love Shares Story Of Having Cook-Offs With Phife Dawg [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ali Shaheed Muhammad’s Heartfelt Words About Phife Dawg At Tribute Concert [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]