Behind The Hip-Hop: Phife Dawg [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 3 hours ago
Often, when our favorite artists get popular, their come-up gets obscured behind their explosion onto the scene. But the truth is, your favorite artist was hustling long before their “overnight success.” In The Ed Lover Show‘s “Behind The Hip Hop” segment, you get a close look into the hustle of hip hop’s hottest artists and how they worked to make a name for themselves.

Click on the audio player above to hear about Phife Dawg, and his upbringing in Queens, NY, to his joining of “A Tribe Called Quest,” their first demo & record deal, and more. Find out how Phife Dawg made hip hop history in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Phife Dawg Through The Years

Phife Dawg Through The Years

Phife Dawg Through The Years

 

 

