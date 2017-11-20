Butch Anthony On Facing The Ultimatum To Quit His Job Or Abandon His Dream [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

“Butch” Anthony, founder & CEO of “This Is It BBQ,” came through to the “Ed Lover Show.” He talks about his new book “God Has A Plan For The Underdog,”which tells the story of his life and the building of his “This Is It” restaurants from the start to the present. He talks about the job he was working before he opened his restaurant- making prescription eyewear for doctors.

He explains how, as a kid raised in the restaurant business in Tampa, FL, he found his way back to the restaurants after coming to Atlanta to work for an optical company. Eventually, once he had started his business, his job at the eyewear place forced him to choose between his day job, or the restaurant which wasn’t making any money. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

