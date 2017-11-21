Pete Rock Schools Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame has gotten into some trouble in the past about talking about not being Black and recently the rapper spoke out about old school hip-hop. In an interview with “Sway in the Morning,” he had some words to say about hip-hop legends and how they don’t “acknowledge the level of genius” of some artist today such as Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert. According to Okay Player, legendary rapper Pete Rock spoke out about what Waka Flocka Flame said and gave him a little advice.

He said, “I’m gonna defend my older heads and tell you you’re not equal. Be as disrespectful as you want. You’re not doing what we did, haven’t accomplished what we accomplished.” The rapper also mentioned, “You been quiet until you started running your mouth about old school ni***s. That’s corny, bro. Just make better music and spit like an MC. Yeah, y’all different, but nothing of what Nas, KRS-One, [Big Daddy] Kane, Jay-Z or any official rapper has ever taught you. We saying something about your generation ‘cause you’re simply not making heart-and-soul felt music, young ni***! The old head rant is corny.”

