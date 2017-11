112 On Figuring Out Where They Fit Into Music After 12 Years [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The legendary and Grammy award-winning R&B group 112 came through to the “Ed Lover Show” studio! They talked with Ed about their brand new album- their first in 12 years. They explain why, after being on the road for 5 years in a very quickly evolving music scene, it has taken them that long to drop some music. They talked about the dilemma of figuring out where 112 fits into a new landscape of R&B music.

They talked about how 112 is more than just a business- that a genuine love and friendship between them is what has kept them together, making and performing music all these years. Plus, they talk about how they figured out how they fit into the landscape of today’s music. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this interview on the “Ed Lover Show.”

