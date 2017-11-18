Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Swizz Beatz Graduates From Harvard Business School [VIDEO]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Julien's Auctions And Tommy Hilfiger VIP Reception - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

It looks like congrats is in order for Swizz Beatz. The producer graduated from Harvard Business School and shared it with his fans on social media. According to The Source, in 2014, he was accepted into the school and was so happy to have the opportunity.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Owner/Executive Management program focuses on growing in the corporate world, helps with leadership expertise and gain success financially. Over the past couple of months he has shared his entire experience of going to school and even had the hashtag #fromthebronxtoharvard. He also inspired fans to follow your dreams and that it’s never too late. Congrats to Swizz Beatz!

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Is About To Graduate From Harvard [VIDEO]

RELATED: Swizz Beatz To Face Off With Timbaland In Beat Battle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Breaks His Silence About His Involvement In Luxury Car Scam

The Latest:

21 Rappers Who Went To College

5 photos Launch gallery

21 Rappers Who Went To College

Continue reading Swizz Beatz Graduates From Harvard Business School [VIDEO]

21 Rappers Who Went To College

Believe it or not rappers have a lot more going on for them then just a hit single and a few tours. Here’s a quick look at 21 rappers who attended college.

Graduation , Harvard , swizz beatz

Videos
The Show