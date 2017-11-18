Swizz Beatz Graduates From Harvard Business School [VIDEO]

It looks like congrats is in order for Swizz Beatz. The producer graduated from Harvard Business School and shared it with his fans on social media. According to The Source, in 2014, he was accepted into the school and was so happy to have the opportunity.
The Owner/Executive Management program focuses on growing in the corporate world, helps with leadership expertise and gain success financially. Over the past couple of months he has shared his entire experience of going to school and even had the hashtag #fromthebronxtoharvard. He also inspired fans to follow your dreams and that it’s never too late. Congrats to Swizz Beatz!
