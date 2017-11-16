Terry Crews Calls Out His Harasser By Name [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When women started coming out with their stories of abuse at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, Terry Crews showed solidarity in a way that surprised everyone. He shared his own story of sexual harassment- at the hands of a well-connected male agent in the business. At first, he didn’t name names. Subsequent news reports linked Terry’s story to a man named Adam Venit, a high-powered agent at one of the best companies.

Well, Terry Crews confirmed when he said his name loud and clear during an television interview. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

