Why Vince Herbert Looks Pretty Bad Right Now [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert are getting a divorce after just less than ten years of marriage. When the Braxton matriarch, Evelyn, was asked about the matter, she stated that Vince had been abusing her daughter the entire time, and she is so glad that it will finally come to an end. Vince apparently says Tamar’s mouth is to blame, which only makes him look worse.

Especially right now, with Hollywood’s focal shift toward correcting its terrible epidemic of sexual predators, to be accused of domestic violence is not the best look. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

